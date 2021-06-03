Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 8.10% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $77,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 378,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 298,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 327,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 283,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $974.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,467.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,540 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

