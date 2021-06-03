Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 73,606 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

