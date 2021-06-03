Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,844,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $142,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.