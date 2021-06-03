Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,530 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Quanta Services worth $81,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,795,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $718,753.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,513 shares of company stock worth $4,123,543 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.