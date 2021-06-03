John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
NYSE:BTO opened at $42.71 on Thursday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
