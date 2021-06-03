John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Position Lessened by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned 2.00% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.70. 728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $87.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94.

