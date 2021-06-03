John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.32), with a volume of 327,176 shares changing hands.

MNZS has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 322.55.

In related news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

