Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 205.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 206,592 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,068 shares of company stock worth $3,634,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

