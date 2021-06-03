JUST Market Capitalization Tops $166.28 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. JUST has a total market capitalization of $166.28 million and $26.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00069823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00319150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00238829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.16 or 0.01197054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,054.77 or 1.00289129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034185 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.