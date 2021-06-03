KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $37.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $40.87 on Monday. KBR has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

