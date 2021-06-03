KeeperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.17 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $197.63 or 0.00508169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $4.17 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.01023554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.44 or 0.09386659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00052259 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

