Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,863 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $2,980,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.