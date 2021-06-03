Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $56.19 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

