Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $238.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

