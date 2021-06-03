Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $270.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.