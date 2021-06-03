Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 30,175 First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

FTXL opened at $64.08 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.98.

