Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $228.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

