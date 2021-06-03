Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $228.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.25. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $229.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

