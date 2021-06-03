Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after buying an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

