Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

KEYS opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.69. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

