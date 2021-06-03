Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in The Boeing by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.38.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.54. 81,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,040,153. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.