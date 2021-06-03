Keystone Financial Group Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.87. 19,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

