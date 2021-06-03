Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,109 shares of company stock valued at $100,133,253. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded down $35.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,386.19. 6,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,325. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,295.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.