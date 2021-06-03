Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 61,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,768. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $19,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

