Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $37.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.80 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $155.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KINS. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

KINS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 2,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

