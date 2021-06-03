Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Down to $83.62

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.62, but opened at $79.69. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 815 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

