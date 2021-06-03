KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €72.00 by Nord/LB

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.25 ($86.18).

Shares of ETR:KWS opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a 52-week high of €80.90 ($95.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €75.57.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

