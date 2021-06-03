Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 76,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

