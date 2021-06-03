Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Lancashire stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

