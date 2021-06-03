Landaas & Co. WI ADV Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.62.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.33. 28,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,730. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

