Landaas & Co. WI ADV Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.46. 1,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,702. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

