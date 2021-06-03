Landaas & Co. WI ADV Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $223.56. 15,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,936. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

