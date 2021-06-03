Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.15. 6,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.