Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Shares of LE opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

