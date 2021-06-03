Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%.
Shares of LE opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $39.79.
LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.
