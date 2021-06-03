Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Up 8.5%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 1,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 228,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,771 shares of company stock worth $4,337,895. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.