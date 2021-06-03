Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.26. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $103.51 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Landstar System by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 2,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Landstar System by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

