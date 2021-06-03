Laura Miele Sells 785 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EA opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

