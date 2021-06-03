Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given “Underperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LB. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. Analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

