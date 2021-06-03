Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$45.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LB. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.67.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.