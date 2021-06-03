Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $40,525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

