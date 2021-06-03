LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $172.42 and last traded at $172.75. 2,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush raised their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Third Security LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

