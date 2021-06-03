LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market cap of $177,347.33 and approximately $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008352 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

