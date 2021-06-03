Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 261.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

