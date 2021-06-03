Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,204 shares.The stock last traded at $32.05 and had previously closed at $32.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 8.05.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

