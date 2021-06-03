Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.85% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:SAA opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £174.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00.

In other news, insider Gareth Davis bought 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

