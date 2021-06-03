Lido DAO Token Price Hits $2.46 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00006259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00069313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00310730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00231059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.16 or 0.01195315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.42 or 0.99784503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034130 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

