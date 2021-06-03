LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $14.32 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, CTO Stefan Galluppi purchased 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $177,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

