Liquity Price Reaches $15.50 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.50 or 0.00039910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $76.05 million and approximately $64,498.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00326612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00225153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.23 or 0.01192559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.75 or 1.00186234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,905,963 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

