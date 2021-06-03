Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce sales of $91.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.22 million and the lowest is $86.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $372.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $403.94 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.