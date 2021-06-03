Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM)

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.